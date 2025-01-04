Police are investigating reports of a knife-wielding man who is believed to have tried to break into a Gżira residence on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed a witness had reported spotting a knife-wielding man in Triq Luqa Briffa.

On the scene, heavy police presence was noted at one particular residence, with residents telling Times of Malta that the armed man had broken into one of the apartments there.

Another resident said that one of the inhabitants of the apartment had been asleep inside when he heard a knock on the door. When he got up to open the door, he allegedly found a man pointing a knife at him and who forced his way into the dwelling.

The police are on site and are still investigating the case.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

More details to follow