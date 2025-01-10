The main road in Victoria, Gozo had to be closed off on Friday afternoon, after a crane started to sway dangerously in strong winds. 

A police spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that Triq Fortunato Mizzi, the principal road running through Victoria in Gozo, was briefly blocked off to traffic. 

This was done to allow workers to safely dismantle the crane, the spokesperson said. 

The Malta Meteorological Office currently has a yellow weather warning in place, warning that the "west-northwest wind will be strong at times over the exposed areas of the Maltese Islands". 

The west-northwest wind is forecast to blow at force 5 to 6 on Friday and continue into Saturday before dropping to west-southwest force 4. 

