The police have urged the public to be wary of scam telephone calls made via local numbers claiming to be from the Malta Police Force.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Malta Police Force said the misleading calls are being made with ‘local’ numbers pretending to be from police officers, asking people for their personal information or banking details.

“We appeal to anyone receiving these phone calls to not give out any personal information, and if in doubt to contact the entity directly though official numbers,” the statement read.

Such scam calls, emails and messages have increased in popularity over the years, as entities and police have called for the public to be more diligent and aware of such scams.

Earlier this year, the Malta Communications Authority said telecoms companies will have to invest in technology that blocks scam calls originating from abroad, but which pose as a local number.