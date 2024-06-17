Updated 6pm

A well-known Tunisian social media influencer died in Malta on Monday morning of a suspected heart attack.

Sources told Times of Malta that Farah El Kadhi died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Details are still scant but sources said the 36-year-old architect was rushed to hospital suffering from a cardiac arrest at around 6.30am.

She was in Malta on holiday, while also promoting a series of companies and services through Instagram posts.

Her profile featured posts of her in St Julian's and aboard a boat docked at the Vittoriosa marina, among others.

Farah had no signs of any visible injuries though sources said an autopsy will be carried out and a magisterial inquiry has been opened to establish the exact cause of death.

Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who resides in Malta and took part in the first season of Love Island Malta described Farah as a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth."

"Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

In another story, she said El Kadhi died 'peacefully in her sleep' following a heart attack.

According to El Kadhi's Instagram, she was an architect with Key Concept company.

Known as one of Tunisia's most popular social media influencers, Farah had more than one million followers on Instagram. She used her following to promote her fashion brand bazarbyfaf and various other brands that paid to feature on her profile.