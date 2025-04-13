Saleem Qureshi, founder and director of Finnish education technology company Lincoln Method, recently led a pilot project about using AI in schools in Malta. In this interview, he talks about the context for his work here.

Q: What inspired you to develop AI courses for primary school students? Why start so young?

A. My daughters Alena (12) and Sophie (18) didn’t wait for permission to engage with AI. They dived in. That’s when I realised: we’re not preparing children for some distant technological revolution. They’re already living it. Traditional education makes the mistake of treating AI as a complex subject for older students. But children don’t see barriers – they see possibilities. When my eight-year-old started creating AI videos, she wasn’t learning about technology. She was learning that she could shape technology. That’s why we start young; not to teach children about AI, but to show them they’re the ones who’ll define it.

Q: Some argue that AI education could overwhelm young children. How do you respond to sceptics?

A. Critics worry AI might overwhelm children, but the evidence suggests otherwise. Walk into any classroom and even outside the classroom and you’ll see children naturally engaging with technology – the challenge isn’t protecting them from AI, but guiding that curiosity productively. Our approach meets children where they already are. We provide structured, age-appropriate ways for them to transition from tech consumers to creators. In today’s world, the greater risk isn’t exposing children to AI too early – it’s leaving them unprepared for the future they’ll inherit. The students mastering these tools today won’t be displaced by AI – they’ll be directing it.

Q: Why did you choose Malta as one of your company’s first international expansions?

A. Malta Enterprise opened the door to the ecosystem. But Kenneth Vella, Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland, changed the game – he didn’t just introduce us to Malta, he showed us what was possible for us to do there. We visited the island and found educators who wanted to make a real change. And we were pleasantly surprised to see how enthusiastic the educators were to drive change. We found support from senior leaders and educators in Church, private, as well as State-run schools. The most valuable lesson we learnt was: don’t chase markets, chase believers. Malta worked because we found people already leaning into the future.

Q: Finland and Malta have very different education systems. What Finnish method did you have to abandon to make this work locally?

A. Our approach wasn’t about adapting Finnish vs Maltese pedagogy – we focused on neuroplasticity, the brain’s remarkable ability to reorganise itself when challenged with new learning. Whether in Helsinki or Valletta, a 10-year-old’s prefrontal cortex develops through the same biological formation. We didn’t abandon Finnish methods – we bypassed systemic debates entirely. The Maltese students in middle schools proved this when, during our AI tasks, their neural activity patterns far exceeded other cohorts.

Q: How did teachers and parents initially react to the idea of AI in primary schools? Any resistance?

A. When something truly new appears – like teaching AI to young minds – people respond in one of two ways: fear or curiosity. In Malta, the teachers and parents chose the latter. Why? Because we feel Malta has realised that education isn’t about memorising facts – it’s about preparing young explorers for journeys we cannot yet imagine. These adults understood that AI isn’t a threat to learning, but a new kind of pencil for writing the future. Their enthusiasm proved my old theory: progress happens when smart people stop asking ‘should we?’ and start asking ‘how soon?’.

Q: Did you have to adapt your curriculum to meet Malta’s standards?

A. Malta’s education framework demonstrated impressive foresight – the standards aren’t rigid walls, but guardrails enabling innovation. While we conducted thorough alignment reviews, the adaptability of Malta’s system meant our AI curriculum required only minor calibrations rather than fundamental changes. Malta’s policymakers have created what is called an ‘innovation-positive’ ecosystem – where meeting standards doesn’t mean compromising on transformation.

Saleem Qureshi

Q: If you could go back to the start of your journey, what would you do differently?

A. We created something powerful with Lincoln Method, but imagine the scale if we’d brought in industry leaders earlier. Their tools, platforms, and global reach could’ve supercharged Malta’s AI education transformation overnight. The lesson is clear: when you’re building something revolutionary, go straight to the players who can amplify your impact. Big tech isn’t just about resources – it’s about rocket fuel for your mission to change education.

Q: If AI could solve one global education problem overnight, what would you want it to fix?

A. AI’s greatest role in education isn’t replacing teachers – it’s amplifying them. If I could fix one thing overnight, I’d use AI to give every teacher real-time superpowers – spotting struggling students instantly, generating tailored lessons, and delivering personalised training without burnout. Our Malta experience proved this truth: world-class teachers create unstoppable students. AI that empowers educators doesn’t just spread knowledge – it multiplies the human magic that makes learning unforgettable. That’s the real revolution – not just smarter children, but empowered teachers changing lives at scale.

Q: Recently the Education Ministry announced that AI will be taught to Year 6 students as part of Malta’s new digital education strategy. What is your opinion about this initiative?

A. Malta’s decision to teach AI in Year 6 is a brilliant strategic move that will give students a crucial head start in our digital world. At this age, children learn these concepts with incredible ease – we’ve seen it first-hand in our pilot programmes. This initiative doesn’t just prepare the next generation for the future; it positions Malta as an education innovator. I do have to point out that since AI is rapidly evolving with new tools coming out constantly, it is important that Malta adopts a framework that caters to rapid change. This way the AI curriculum will always be up-to-date. We’re excited to help make this vision a reality.