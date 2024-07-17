Electricity supply was interrupted in Mellieħa on Wednesday afternoon as engineers continued running tests on cables impacted by a fire on Tuesday evening.

The cable supplying Mellieħa was in the same culvert as the cable that caught fire and left Gozo in the dark on Tuesday night, an Enemalta spokesperson said.

Engineers continued to conduct tests in the Mellieħa to see that it was working properly and to do that engineers needed to cut off the power supply, the spokesperson said.

Times of Malta was informed of the power cut at around 3.30pm. The Enemalta spokesperson said power should return in a few minutes.

The Mellieħa outage is among a series of power cuts that have spread across Malta in the last few days.

Sliema, Msida, Madliena, Tarxien and Qormi were among the localities to have experienced outages since Saturday.

In Qormi a Tuesday evening blackout during festa week was especially frustrating.

A picture posted on Facebook by PN constituent MP Jerome Caruana Cilia shows a blacked-out decorated street.

“Residents and festa enthusiasts have been messaging me non-stop," he said.

Qormi also saw a black-out on Tuesday. Photo: Jerome Caruana Cilia