A widespread power cut has been reported in Gozo, with many left frustrated by a lack of communication from authorities about the matter.

Readers who contacted Times of Malta claimed that "all" of Gozo had been left without power on Tuesday evening from as early as 7.30 pm and that this had not returned by time of writing.

Enemalta's live power outage map does not list any current power cuts and the company has made no public statement at this time.

Mġarr pictured in almost complete darkness on Tuesday evening. Photo: Facebook

However, residents from Mġarr, Għarb, Qala, Xagħra, Nadur, San Lawrenz, Victoria, Għajnsielem, and Marsalforn have said that they have been impacted by the service interruption to their electricity.

Many expressed frustration that authorities have not kept clients up to speed with why the power outages are occurring and by when they can expect service to return to normal.

Two readers also told Times of Malta that it was the second night in a row that their locality had experienced a power cut, but that the electricity supply had returned to normal before midnight on Monday evening.

Nadur mayor Edward Said took to Facebook to vent about the lack of transparency, saying the worst part of the situation is that "no one even bothers to give you information, let alone an explanation," he said.

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa said he had heard from elderly residents who are suffering due to the power outage as well as businesses like restaurants who lament the loss of income such outages mean for them.

"What a lack of foresight and planning, we should be ashamed!" Formosa said.

"When I spoke to Enemalta they told me they did not know when things would go back to normal. Are we a third-world country?"

One reader said many Gozitans are irritated by this lack of acknowledgement.

"Gozitans are frustrated and on edge. There is no acknowledgement of the incident to be found anywhere and no accountability or communication to be seen from Enemalta or other outlets," they said.

The PN's shadow minister for energy Ryan Callus accused the government of trying to cover the widespread power cut up, as is it yet to be registered on Enemalta's live power outage map.

"Are we going to stoop to this level? Hiding information from the public? Is it not enough to provide a stable service to Maltese consumers?" he said.

"What an incompetent government."