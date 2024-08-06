The Office of the President has published a new official portrait photo of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, despite publishing a different portrait in April.

In a one-line statement on Tuesday, the Office of the President announced that the photo below has been published as the president's official portrait.

Myriam Spiteri Debono's new official portrait

A different photo of Spiteri Debono was published as her official portrait in April.

The release of the picture was published by some news outlets, including TVM.

Spiteri Debono's official portrait as published in April

At the time the Office of the President said a printed version of the photo will be available to the public from the Department of Information.

The Office of the President did not explain why a second version was being released.

Spiteri Debono was sworn in as Malta's 11th president on April 4, following the end of George Vella's term as president.