Britain's Princess of Wales has spoken of her relief at completing her course of chemotherapy, saying in a video message that she is doing what she can to remain "cancer free".

In an emotional message, accompanied by footage of Catherine and her family, she said her illness had given her a "new perspective on everything" and a focus on the "simple and important things in life".

The intimate video voiced by the princess shows her with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spending time together in Norfolk.

It comes after a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said.

She said she was relieved that her course of preventive chemotherapy was over after an "incredibly tough" and "scary" nine months for her family.

Acknowledging that the "cancer journey" brought patients "face-to-face with your own vulnerabilities" she said "life as you know it can change in an instant".

She will begin a gradual return to a light programme of royal engagements but said she would be focusing on doing what she could to remain cancer free.

More to follow