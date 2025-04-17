Prisoners on Thursday showed off their baking skills to Prime Minister Robert Abela as he praised the bakery at Corradino Correction Facility for giving inmates "new valuable skills and a sense of purpose".

Abela, who was accompanied by his wife Lydia and home affairs minister Byron Camilleri, toured the CCF bakery where he watched the inmates as they prepared the traditional apostles’ bread ring and other sweet treats which will be sold to the public over Easter.

Abela praised the initiative, which has now become a popular annual tradition, as it not only offers traditional products to the public but also gives inmates new valuable skills and a sense of purpose.