Project Green is helping to organise events in public open spaces and gardens that it has created, as a way to attract people to spend time there.

“We receive many requests from third parties to hold events in our parks, almost on a weekly basis,” Project Green’s events manager Lorainne Psaila said.

Some recent events include an unplugged concert in Mosta and an olive oil festival held in collaboration with the Olive Growers Cooperative at San Klement, Żabbar, Psaila said.

On October 29, Project Green will hold a Halloween event at the Marsascala Family Park, she said.

The idea is to hold different sorts of activities in order to attract people from all walks of life to Project Green spaces, a spokesperson for the entity said.

“In some cases, people are unaware of where these spaces are, and these efforts help raise awareness,” the spokesperson said.

To increase people's familiarity with the open areas, Project Green is now developing an online tool that will help people find Malta’s parks, authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri said.

Speaking at a media briefing that outlined Project Green’s work since its formation in January 2023, environment minister Miriam Dalli said 16 full-football pitches worth of open spaces will be regenerated and opened to the public next year.

Work will also begin on other projects, including the open space project in Cospicua (ex-AUM site), the regeneration of San Anton Gardens in Attard, Ġebel San Martin in Żejtun, the Pinetum in Floriana, and the first phase of the San Ġwann project.

In total, Project Green is working on 118 projects, covering a total area of 1.7 million square meters, Dalli said.

That in total makes up to three times the size of Valletta.