Final deeds and promise of sale agreements for residential properties were both down marginally last month compared to the previous November.

Data issued by the NSO shows that the number of final deeds of sale of residential property amounted to 997 during November 2024, a decrease of 19 deeds from a year earlier.

1,165 promise of sale agreements were registered, a decrease of 64 from November 2023.

The nature of properties transacted in November.

The value of the final deeds totalled €303.4 million, an increase of 15.0 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in November 2023

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in St Paul's Bay (74), Birkirkara (64) and Marsascala(55). St Paul's Bay also topped the list of promise of sale agreements at 82, followed by Mosta (53) and Birkirkara (52).