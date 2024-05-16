The Malta Public Service has launched a project which will give government departments and agencies access to a central database of Malta residents. The project will also mean that individuals will only need to go to one department to have their personal data updated.

The project was launched during Public Service Expo24, which is being held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali,

"In a world where digitalisation is becoming more prevalent, public administration is increasingly committed to ensuring that services offered to citizens are smooth and easy to use. By legal notice 439 of 2021, the Government established a legal framework for a central service whereby citizens are relieved of the burden of having to notify the relevant authorities to update their personal information when accessing different government services. This should lead to the Once Only Principle being put into practice," the Public Service said in a statement.

The launch was made at a conference addressed by Joyce Dimech, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment, Steve Agius, CEO of Identità and Emanuel Darmanin, CEO of MITA, the government's IT agency.

The legal notice empowered the administration to establish a central register of persons and facilitate the distribution of personal data in an ethical and secure manner between government departments and agencies.

"This central service will be protected with the best possible digital security and strict adherence to regulatory requirements," the public service said.