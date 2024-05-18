An expo showcasing the public sector’s work and technologies will remain open throughout the weekend, the government said on Saturday.

The Public Service Expo24 will be open to visitors between 10am and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entrance is free of charge but visitors must register online or at the door.

The expo – now in its second edition – features representatives from all government ministries as well as several departments, directorates and entities. A large number of services are being provided during the Expo24, including exhibitions, activities of interest and competitions.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono is expected to visit the expo this weekend.

The expo is being held at Ta’ Qali’s MFCC. Entrance is from the MFCC North Entrance.