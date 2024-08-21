On August 31 the public can join ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius in a nine-hour swim that the activist hopes will raise funds for coastal clean-ups.

The public swim forms part of Agius’ training programme as he gears up to attempt a world record open water sea challenge next month.

The nine-hour training session that is being opened to the public will be held at the National Pool Complex in Tal-Qroqq on August 31 from 3pm to midnight.

The event, organised in collaboration with SportMalta, aims to foster a sense of community among swimmers of all levels.

“This community swim is more than just a training session,” Agius said. “It's about inspiring people to get active, embrace the power of the ocean, and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

”The event will feature timed swim lanes catering to all levels, allowing participants to enjoy a structured workout and gain unique insights into the world of ultra-endurance sports while Agius prepares for his greatest challenge yet," SportMalta said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We view this event as a valuable opportunity to advance our mission of promoting sport and physical activity, bringing us closer to our goal of creating a healthier, more inclusive and successful Malta".

The event is open to swimmers of all ages and abilities, with entry fees set at €10 for children and €15 for adults. Places are limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Funds raised during the public training session will help finance a series of community clean-ups that will take place while Agius attempts his upcoming world record swim in September.

That challenge will see Agius swim the open-sea route along the coastal waters of the entire Maltese archipelago, covering approximately 160km.

The challenge is expected to take three days and will require an estimated 175,000 strokes. If successful, Agius will break the current world record for the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral sea swim, which he himself holds.

It will be Agius’ first attempt at breaking the record after he was forced to abandon a similar swim in Spain last year.

In September 2023, Agius required medical attention after he swam into a swarm of jellyfish spanning several kilometres off the coast of Mallorca.

Three coastal clean-ups

Agius is using this year’s swim to raise awareness about the state of Malta’s marine habitat with the aim of inspiring collective commitment to protecting the Mediterranean Sea.

NGO Wave of Change, which Agius founded, is teaming up with marine clean-up experts Żibel for a series of initiatives tied to the swim.

Żibel will be coordinating three coastal clean-ups around the island, which the public is invited to join.

The NGO will also be facilitating individual and smaller community clean ups through the use of designated Żibel Tribe bins, with all marine litter to be collected and managed by the NGO with the aim of making new sustainable products.

With over 149,500kgs of waste collected by Żibel to date, the problem is far from solved.

“As an island nation we depend on the Mediterranean sea for almost everything, it is arguably our most important asset. As Maltese, it is in our heritage and our duty to care for the Mediterranean,” Żibel founder Andrew Schembri said.

To book your spot in the public swim, send an email on neil@neilagius.com with the number of people who plan to join and any preferred timings.

Swimmer Zack Bugeja, and his father Gordon Bugeja keeping him motivated. Photo: PRSS WRKS

Intense training ahead of world record bid

Agius has been training intensively for months to prepare for the challenge.

This is the first time Agius will be attempting a swim at the end of summer.

His training is more intense than ever before, swimming for 10 hours approximately four times a week in the height of the Maltese summer heat, while still maintaining a full-time job.

He is swimming for longer periods under higher tension and pushing himself to reach his maximum capacity more often.

Agius is supported by a team of around 25 volunteers and professionals made up of medics, swim observers, navigators, skippers and crew, motivators, media, and a nutritionist, who will ensure that he remains safe and healthy throughout the swim.

In anticipation of the swim he has worked with leading sleep deprivation experts, developed a specialised breathing technique, and prepared mentally for the challenges that such a lengthy challenge poses.

The athlete has developed The Ocean Mindset, a mindfulness technique which has fuelled his current swim and these tools are being adopted and used by many of his current partners including GO Mobile, the lead partner powering this swim and all Neil’s endeavours for the next three years.

The Small Island, Big Swim is also supported by VisitMalta, Atlas Insurance, Cisk 0.0, Kia, Garmin and Maypole.