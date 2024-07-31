A group of altar boys from the parish of St Paul in Rabat, Malta, attended a live-in in Gozo, led by Fr Karl Andrew Schembri, a newly ordained priest currently assisting as vice-parish priest of Rabat.

During their stay, the boys enjoyed various activities, including recreation, swimming and visits to several notable sites. These included the Cathedral of the Assumption of Our Lady, St George’s Basilica, the Sannat feast and the Fanal tal-Ġordan (Giordan Lighthouse).

The group of altar boys meets regularly at St Paul’s parish in Rabat. Those interested in joining the group are encouraged to contact Fr Karl Andrew Schembri. The parish also invites parents, accompanied by their children, to attend the 10.30am Sunday mass. During this mass, the explanation of the Word of God is specifically tailored for children.