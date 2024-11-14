World Diabetes Day, being marked worldwide today, was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organisation in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations day in 2006 with the passage of United Nation Resolution 61/225. It is specifically marked on November 14 as it coincides with the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) will, as from this year, be focusing on a three-year theme – ‘Diabetes and Well-being’ – as it wants to raise awareness on the impact of diabetes on both the physical and mental health of people affected.

Millions with diabetes face daily challenges managing their condition at home, work and school. Over one in three people with diabetes are estimated to experience distress related to their condition and over 60% of people surveyed by IDF indicate that the fear of developing diabetes-related complications affects their well-being.

Yet, diabetes care often focuses solely on managing blood sugar, leaving many overwhelmed and subject to burnout and depression.

Urgent action is needed to ensure that personal well-being is prioritised in diabetes care.

We can all make a difference in the lives of individuals living with this lifelong condition

People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. We can all make a difference in the lives of individuals living with this lifelong condition:

• We need to use all our efforts and resources to put well-being at the heart of diabetes care. Persons living with diabetes must avail themselves of the most innovative and effective tools and equipment to manage their diabetes.

• We need to protect the mental and physical well-being of diabetes patients by showing empathy, reaching out and providing them with all the necessary support and resources.

• We need to ensure that persons living with diabetes find time to do physical activity.

• Persons living with diabetes are to be encouraged to make healthy food choices.

• They must seek professional support and guidance and ensure doctor’s appointments are kept.

• We need to ensure that diabetes care includes sufficient support for the person’s well-being.

• As a community, we need to spread the word about diabetes in November.

We can help raise awareness about the physical and mental challenges of diabetes during initiatives at schools, at the workplace or at social clubs.

We need to work collectively to ensure that the targets and commitments set out in the joint declaration on accelerating action on commitments to improve diabetes detection and quality of care − signed last year between the World Health Organisation through its Regional Office for Europe and the IDF – IDF Europe − are met.

As a diabetes community, we reiterate the call made in this highly important declaration to involve all key stakeholders, especially people living with diabetes, in reaching the established targets and goals.

This World Diabetes Day, let’s put well-being at the heart of diabetes care and start the change for a better life with diabetes. Together, we can make a difference.

Chris J. Delicata is president of the Maltese Diabetes Association.

www.diabetesmalta.org