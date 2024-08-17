The statistics relative to the number of paying visitors who went to one of the heritage sites administered by Heritage Malta during the first half of the current year have just come in. I am delighted to share with you the exciting progress we have made in our ongoing efforts to promote and preserve the patrimonial treasures that make our nation unique.

It is often said that a nation’s culture resides in the hearts and souls of its people. These words ring true as we reflect on the success of our cultural initiatives so far this year in the field of cultural heritage. The provisional statistics for the first six months of 2024 paint a picture of growth and strength, showing how much our cultural sector has bounced back and flourished since COVID times.

In all, a total of 816,983 paying visitors went to one of our Heritage Malta sites in the first half of 2024. This is a marked increase on the amount of paying visitors compared not only to last year but also to the record year – 2019.

In fact, 780,351 paying visitors went to one of our Heritage Malta sites in 2019, which means that we have experienced, in the first half of this year, a notable five per cent increase over the record year.

This is not just a number; it is a symbol of resilience and the increasing recognition of Malta’s unique heritage on an international level.

Positive numbers such as those certainly do not come on their own or by simply sitting on a chair doing nothing.

One of the standout sites in this period has been Fort St Elmo, which experienced a remarkable 48.55 per cent increase in visitors compared to 2019, reaching a total of 75,586 visitors. This significant rise highlights the ongoing appeal of Malta’s historic military architecture and the dedicated efforts to enhance the visitor experience at this iconic location.

Similarly, the Inquisitor’s Palace, in Vittoriosa saw a notable 21.68 per cent increase in visitors compared to 2019. The palace’s enduring attraction is no surprise, given Malta’s unique role in the history of the Inquisition, paired with recent restoration efforts that have breathed new life into this historical site.

Our prehistoric temples, which are among the oldest structures in the world, continue to fascinate visitors from all over the globe. The Mnajdra Temples saw a 15.27 per cent increase in visitors, while the Ħaġar Qim Temples enjoyed a 10.62 per cent rise.

These sites are not only of great local significance but are also treasured by the global archaeological community, and the growing visitor numbers reflect their universal appeal.

Another highlight is the Grand Master’s Palace, which saw a 28.69 per cent increase in visitors compared to 2019.

This historic site, famous for its collection of arms and armour, remains a top attraction for both locals and tourists, showcasing Malta’s rich history. Recent restoration work, with an investment of €40 million, has made the palace even more appealing, while also improving accessibility for visitors.

It is also worth mentioning the 37.83 per cent increase in visitors to St Paul’s Catacombs, in Rabat. These ancient underground burial sites, dating back to early Christianity in Malta, have seen a substantial rise in interest, further confirming their importance as a cultural and historical landmark.

Another important achievement was registered at MUŻA, our leading art museum, which was a legacy of Valletta 2018. The number of paying visitors are increasing year in year out and, in the first half of this year, they have almost tripled compared to the first half of 2019.

While we celebrate these achievements, it is important to acknowledge the extraordinary circumstances that have led to variations in visitor numbers across different sites. Each location has its unique story, and the increase in visitors reflects not just the growing appreciation for our heritage but also the careful planning and hard work that have gone into making these sites more accessible and engaging.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on enhancing the visitor experience at all our cultural and historical sites. We are committed to continuing our investments in these treasures, ensuring that they are not only preserved for future generations but also made more accessible and appealing to everyone.

This year has also underscored the importance of digital engagement. We have seen a significant increase in interest in virtual tours and online resources, especially from international audiences who may still be unable to visit in person. This is an area we are eager to expand further, as it allows us to share Malta’s cultural heritage with a global audience, breaking down physical barriers and connecting people to our history in new ways.

In addition to our digital efforts, we are actively exploring new partnerships and collaborations, both locally and internationally. These initiatives are aimed at not only boosting visitor numbers but also ensuring that the stories and significance of these sites are widely known and appreciated. By working together, we can continue to promote Malta’s rich cultural heritage and make it accessible to a broader audience.

The achievements of the first half of 2024 are the result of a collective effort. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the dedicated management and staff of Heritage Malta who work tirelessly at these sites. Their passion and professionalism have made these successes possible.

While writing this article, referring to this and that site, I could not but remember the faces of the respective curators and staff who give their all for the protection of our cultural heritage. I also want to thank our visitors, whose interest and support inspire us to continue our work with renewed energy and enthusiasm. To every one of them – thank you.

The positive trends we are seeing in visitor numbers are more than just signs of post-pandemic recovery; they are an indication that our cultural landscape is thriving.

As we look forward to the rest of the year and beyond, I am confident that we will continue to build on this success, ensuring that Malta’s cultural heritage is preserved, celebrated and shared with the world.

Together, we are writing a new chapter in Malta’s rich cultural history – one of resilience, growth and a renewed appreciation for the treasures of our past. Let us continue this journey, embracing our heritage and sharing it with pride, knowing that we are the guardians of something truly special.

Something which makes Malta the outstanding place of past, present and future it indeed is.

Owen Bonnici is the Leader of the House of Representatives and the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government.