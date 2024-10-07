Polly March, a celebrated performer and acclaimed theatre director known for her outstanding contributions to Malta’s stage, has passed away.

The Maltese/British actor and tutor moved back to Malta in 2006 and her name has been synonymous with theatre since, performing on most stages.

March trained at Guildhall, and worked in most theatres across the UK, playing several major roles, from Hermia to Queen Victoria.

She worked extensively on radio in the UK, and recorded all of the Narnia series for the BBC, with Paul Schofield and David Suchet.

In Malta, she performed in plays like Habeas Corpus, Talking Heads, Allo Allo, Calendar Girls, Much Ado about Nothing and Star of Strait Street.

She directed several memorable productions including The Alchemist, The Mousetrap, Blithe Spirit and The Taming of The Shrew and was the artistic director of Roaring Voices.

March was still active and was directing the upcoming first-ever staging in Malta of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus opening at Sliema's Salesians Theatre on October 25.

In a statement, the Salesians Theatre said that despite her illness, it was March's explicit wish to see the production brought to life.

"In honour of her vision we are committed to ensuring Coriolanus is staged as planned," the theatre said, announcing that Mel Drake, a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland will step in.

Tributes have started pouring in.

Performer Roger Tirazona wrote: "Dear Polly we will miss you! Thank you for all you have given us!"

Actress Kim Dalli said: "Such a devastating loss to Malta’s theatre community. A consummate actress, a caring soul."

Film-maker Jeremy Vella wrote: "On set, she brought flair, passion, delicate emotion and most importantly, fun and laughter."

In an interview with Times of Malta in 2019, when was asked about working with young performers she replied: "My greatest joy is being an enabler, helping them find their voice, develop their characters, and do their job, which is to tell their character’s story with truth – and as little ‘acting’ as possible."