The Broadcasting Authority “cannot be neutral when caught between fascism and democracy,” Repubblika said on Saturday as it condemned the regulator’s decision to fine RTK103.

“Democracy should allow room for divergent perspectives, except for those like Norman Lowell’s, which do not respect others’ right to life,” Repubblika said.

The rule of law NGO was reacting to controversy sparked by a BA decision fine RTK103 for not granting Lowell, a far-right firebrand who leads the Imperium Ewropa party, airtime.

It was the second time that the BA fined the radio station over its refusal to give space to Lowell. RTK103 has said it will be appealing the decision, noting that Lowell was convicted of inciting racial hatred in 2013.

The BA, on the other hand, has said that it is obliged to apply the law and that stations covering political issues and public policy must respect impartiality provisions.

PEN Malta and the Institute of Maltese Journalists both criticised the BA decision, saying it was nonsensical.

On Friday, the regulator hit back at critics.

"Those reporting and criticising did not read the law in the context of the decision and didn’t read the decision in its entirety," the regulator said.

But Repubblika said it did not agree with the BA’s perspective.

“Norman Lowell and his party promote anti-democratic politics based on hatred, robbing people of their human rights and the fascist fantasy of a “European empire”, the NGO said.

“There should be no room for politics that destroy democracy,” it said, noting that as a constitutional body, the Broadcasting Authority was duty-bound to defend that law.

“The Broadcasting Authority cannot remain neutral when caught between fascism and democracy, let alone fine those who are doing their job by refuting fascism,” it said.

The NGO offered its solidarity to RTK103 radio host Andrew Azzopardi and his colleagues.