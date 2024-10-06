Richmond Foundation’s Annual Mental Health Conference, taking place at DoubleTree by Hilton (former Dolmen Hotel) on October 25, will bring together industry leaders, mental health professionals and business experts to explore essential strategies for fostering mental well-being in the workplace.

For this year’s conference, entitled ‘Empowering Your People: Healthy Minds for a Thriving Workplace’, the foundation is collaborating with Working Town and UP Your Level − Performance Advisory, Coaching & Training.

The programme will focus on practical approaches to creating healthier, more productive work environments, with a line-up of keynote speakers, workshops and panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights into the benefits of prioritising mental health in the workplace, enhancing both employee satisfaction and organisational success.

Leading experts in mental health and workplace well-being will deliver keynote speeches.

Kate Hull Rodgers, managing director of HumourUs, will talk about ‘The impact of humour and mood on the workplace’. Hull Rodgers is a globally recognised expert on the effects of humour and mood in the workplace, with over 30 years of experience advising governments, health professionals and businesses. Her presentation will explore how laughter and a positive environment can significantly boost team morale, productivity and overall well-being.

Karl Bennett, chair of EAPA UK and well-being director at Vivup, will speak about ‘The benefits organisations can gain from investing in their employees’ mental well-being’. With extensive experience advising organisations such as the BBC and Great Ormond Street Hospital, Bennett is a leading voice in the employee assistance sector. His talk will focus on how prioritising employee mental health can drive better business outcomes and foster a thriving workforce.

Andrew Fox will participate in an interview with Trudy Kerr, presenter of The SHE Word podcast. The discussion, titled ‘Trauma in the workplace: myth or reality? How PTSD affects a workplace one person at a time’, will delve into the realities of trauma in professional settings.

Fox served for 16 years in the British Army, completing three tours of Afghanistan and other tours in Bosnia, Northern Ireland and the Middle East. He was medically retired with PTSD in 2021. He was then a senior lecturer in behavioural science at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He is currently a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, specialising in the psychology of disinformation, and the Middle East.

The event also includes interactive workshops designed to equip businesses with actionable tools for fostering healthier workplaces and networking opportunities with industry leaders, mental health professionals and peers.

This conference is ideal for HR professionals, business leaders, mental health advocates, and anyone passionate about creating supportive, healthy work environments.

For more information and to register, visit www.richmond.org.mt