Prime Minister Robert Abela held a bilateral meeting with UN General Secretary António Guterres.

On the margins of the UN's 79th General Assembly, at which Abela gave a speech, the two mainly discussed Libya and the Mediterranea, tensions in the Middle East and Malta's term leading the UN's security council.

On Libya, Abela said that Malta has long advocated for stability in the country, explaining the importance of drawing Libya's factions closer for Libyans to have a legitimate process to keep progressing in its own best interests.

The prime minister also expressed concern about the escalation of war in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon.

On Gaza, Abela said that Malta welcomed the International Court of Justice's decision to protect the interests of civilians in the Gaza strip and demand humanitarian access corridors, particularly in Rafah.

The Maltese Government has also repeated its pleas for Hamas to release Israeli hostage taken on October 7, he added.

Abela said that dialogue remains our strongest tool and that other parties, including the EU, should work together towards peace and stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Malta remains firm in its position towards finding a two-state solution where the people of both Israel and Palestine can live beside each other in peace and security.

Guterres thanked Malta for its role in securing peace thanks to its important work chairing the Security Council.

He also commended Malta's efforts at putting other important issues on the council's agenda, including climate change, equality, female emancipation and the protection of children in zones of armed conflict.