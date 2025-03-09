Robert Abela remains silent during talks within the EU, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking in a Net TV interview, Grech said he had been told by leaders of governments within the EPP - of which the PN forms part - that Abela "does not even open his mouth."

Abela was in Brussels on Thursday for an EU leaders' meeting focused on defence and support for Ukraine. They approved a plan drawn up by the European Commission aimed at mobilising €800 billion to "re-arm Europe" in response to the perceived threat from Russia.

The prime minister voted in favour, but on his return to Malta declared that Malta would not participate in the purchase of lethal weapons.

Grech was also in Brussels for the EPP (European People's Party) summit to discuss competitiveness.

Grech criticised Abela for claiming that Ukraine would not win the war, saying such claims cut off any possibility for dialogue.

He said the government did not believe in the European principles of democracy, solidarity, and the free market, nor did it believe in the EU’s commitment to supporting member countries. While it claimed to agree with them, its public statements clearly indicated otherwise.

"They are not convinced that Malta is European," he said.

Grech was speaking ahead of a protest scheduled for Sunday in front of parliament, titled “Gvern Li Falla” (A Government that has failed).

During the interview, Grech also highlighted the government's failures in key areas such as health, energy, education, traffic, and infrastructure.

He accused the government of lacking direction and being unable to effectively address these crises.

He specifically pointed to the €400 million deal handed to Vitals/Steward Healthcare for the management of hospitals.

He also expressed concern over the government's refusal to discuss the theft of 200kg of cannabis resin from Safi’s army barracks as another troubling example.

Lastly, he mentioned the government's move to restrict citizens' right to request a magisterial inquiry, highlighting this as particularly troubling.