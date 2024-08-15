Part of Fomm ir-Riħ bay has been closed off because of a rockfall and the danger of further collapses, exactly a year after an architect's warning on Times of Malta.

The Public Works Department said it had inspected the site and there was a high probability that more rocks and clay would fall off the cliff face.

The area was therefore being closed off as a precaution.

A year ago Times of Malta quoted architect Alex Torpiano warning that the unstable nature of the Fomm ir-Riħ area could see people getting injured due to frequent collapses.

Torpiano had warned that people who use the public path that leads to the beach, as well as swimmers who approach the shore by boat, could be at risk as the area has been prone to frequent collapses. Two significant collapses were recorded in March and November of 2021.

Access to part of Fomm ir-Riħ has now been closed. (Public Works Department).

Last month a 22-year-old woman, Mirabelle Falzon died after being crushed under a rockfall in Marsascala. She had been swimming in an area known as Munxar, within the limits of St Thomas Bay, when the tragedy happened.

In July last year people on a boat reported a lucky escape when rocks fell into the sea a the area known as Tlett Ħofriet, Delimara.

The area is frequented by adventurous visitors who reach it by kayak or boat, or by those willing to trek down to the beach. Marsaxlokk council subsequently warned visitors to be cautious.

Also last year, in February, a large boulder crashed onto Popeye Village, damaging one of the small structures of the popular tourist attraction.

Last year the authorities warned people to stay clear of the cliff face at Għar Lapsi, limits of Siġġiewi, which is in danger of collapsing. Parts of the cliff face were closed off by a steel net some years ago but several people sneaked through gaps to lounge right under the crumbling cliff face.