A woman was injured on Friday after part of the cliff face in the limits of Munxar in Marsaskala collapsed into the sea.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at around 3 pm and that the woman's condition is not known.

Eyewitnesses saw medical teams assist the woman, saying that she was brought to shore in St Thomas Bay and quickly transferred to an ambulance.

Footage posted by Talk News shows several emergency vehicles gathered on the bay, as stunned onlookers watched.