Architect and civil engineer Roderick Bonnici has been appointed CEO of the Building and Construction Authority with immediate effect, the government said on Saturday.

Bonnici assumes the position after spending the past 10 months serving as acting interim CEO of the regulator – a post he assumed following the resignation of Jesmond Muscat after less than two years in the job.

In a statement, Minister Jonathan Attard wished Bonnici well and urged him to work to raise standards in the construction sector. Attard’s ministerial remit includes reform of the construction sector.

The minister said Bonnici had played a key role in restructuring the BCA in the past months to ensure it could act more effectively.

“We are committeed to raising standards in the construction industry, in line with our electoral manifesto and recommendations in the Sofia public inquiry,” the minister said.

Bonnici was pivotal in setting up a construction site helpline, striking a deal with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority to ensure closer cooperation between the two entities, work to licence builders and contractors and a deal that will see formal building codes drafted and introduced into the sector.

Previously, Bonnici led the BCA’s licence approval section. Apart from his architecture and civil engineering degree, he also obtained a Masters in Project Management.