The CEO of the Building and Construction Authority, Jesmond Muscat, has resigned, the government said on Tuesday.

No reason was given, but the resignation comes days after a fatal construction industry accident on Saturday and remarks by the prime minister on Monday urging tough action by the regulatory authorities on whoever was responsible.

Immediately after Saturday's accident in Sliema, the BCA , which regulates construction works, said works at the site were illegal as it had not been informed about them.

"The works did not have full PA clearance and no BCA application was filed, meaning the works were not permitted," it said in a statement.

Muscat quits the regulator less than two years into the job, having been appointed to the role in June 2022. His resignation means the BCA is poised to have its third CEO in as many years.

Robert Abela speaking on Monday about the Sliema tragedy. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The government said on Tuesday that in acknowledging Muscat’s efforts in enhancing regulatory compliance, modernising the authority’s infrastructure, and implementing sector-wide reforms, the Minister for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector, Jonathan Attard Attard, had accepted Muscat's resignation.

"The ministry looks forward to the appointment of a new Chief Executive to further strengthen the Authority and continue reforming this sector in compliance with the Government’s electoral programme and the recommendations of the public inquiry (into the death of Jean Paul Sofia in December 2022) the ministry said.