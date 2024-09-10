A plea for every patch of Malta's agricultural land to be saved was made on Tuesday by 24 agricultural societies and the Chamber of Architects.

They explained in a statement that much agricultural land was being sold off for recreational purposes, often parcelled in small areas for maximum profit.

This was undermining Malta's agricultural production and food security, as well as changing the countryside from cultivated fields into a patchwork of barren sites, often surrounded by high walls for privacy, some taken up by parking and even the occasional 'bouncy castle' for children.

They said that demand for agricultural land to be used for recreational purposes had soared, to the extent that growers were unable to buy land they needed to increase their output. The price of agricultural land was now 20 times above the EU average.

The societies said Malta imported two-thirds of the food it needed, and it, therefore, needed to safeguard what production capacity it still enjoyed.

"Every patch of soil needs to be protected and its potential to produce food needs to be realised," the societies said.

The statement was signed by Agriculture Co-Operative Ltd., Breeds of Origin Conservancy, Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker, Farmers’ Central Coop Society Ltd, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Produtturi tal-Għasel Malti, Għaqda Trobbija tan-Naħal u Għasel Malti, Kamra tal-Periti, Koperattiva Bdiewa Dingli, Koperattiva Bdiewa Mġarr, Koperattiva Bdiewa Qormi u Għawdex, Koperattiva Bdiewa Rabat, Koperattiva Bdiewa San Pawl il-Baħar, Koperattiva Bdiewa Siġġiewi u Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Koperattiva Bdiewa Żabbar, Koperattiva Għasel Malti Ltd., Koperattiva Maltija tal-Mogħoż u n-Nagħaġ, Koperattiva Produtturi tal-Ħalib Group Ltd., Koperattiva tat-Tadam ghall-Iprocessar Ltd., Malta Organic Agriculture Movement, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Marsovin Winery, Meridiana Wine Estates, Vitimalta, Xirka Produtturi Nagħaġ u Mogħoz.