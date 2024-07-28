Saydon Studio will be opening its studio doors to six young creatives who have the ambition of working in the professional theatre industry. The deadline for this open call is August 3 at noon.

The six selected candidates will be mentored by some of Malta’s leading theatre creatives, the studio said in a statement, with the internship giving young creatives access to the makings of an upcoming musical.

“If you’re a young upcoming creative, this is truly a unique opportunity for your formation,” the studio said.

“You will be given complete access to the production’s rehearsal process.”

The opportunity is a hands-on experience as the selected participants will work with the studio’s cast and crew.

Through an internship process, participants will be mentored in their desired field by the studio’s directors, technicians, actors, designers and project managers with the aim of strengthening their craft, involving them in day-to-day activities, and giving them space to ask questions and start conversations about their own new work.

The production’s cast and crew will, however, be available to participants not just as mentors, but also as potential new creative partners.

“We look forward to hearing from artists from Malta and Gozo, theatre creatives between 16 and 25 that may be in the beginning of their artistic careers, from young people who might not havedirect access to the arts, as well as others who are keen to be part of this production in an intern capacity,” the studio added.

Visit saydonstudio.com/kazin to apply. This project is funded by Arts Council Malta and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.