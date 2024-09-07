An e-kick scooter rider is in hospital following a collision in Gżira on Saturday morning.

The rider, a 27-year-old man from Birkirkara, was riding on Rue D’Argens when he was hit by a Nissan March at around 10.40am.

The Nissan’s driver, a 68-year-old man from Marsascala, was not injured.

Emergency services were called to the crash site and took the injured rider to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing. An eyewitness writing on Facebook described seeing a "pool of blood" but noted that the driver "showed signs of life" as he was being taken to hospital. 

