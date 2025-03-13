Six people were rushed to hospital on Thursday following a crash between a double-decker and a car in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The police said the accident was reported at around 2.45pm on Triq ir-Rabat.

The Optare bus was being driven by a 45-year-old man from Xewkija, while the vehicle - a Toyota Vitz - was being driven by a 35-year-old Egyptian national.

Both drivers and four bus passengers - two men and two women aged in their 70s - were rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

While the bus driver was not injured, the car driver suffered grievous injuries. 

The passengers suffered slight injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force

 

