The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the complete soundtrack of the 2012 Bond movie Skyfall live to film at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta, on February 15, 2025.

For this performance, the orchestra will occupy the entire stalls section in the MCC’s Republic Hall, while a massive screen on stage will show the Bond movie. Ninety musicians, under the baton of Ryan Paul Abela, will perform Thomas Newman’s Oscar-winning score, seamlessly synchronised with the on-screen action.

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall remains the highest-grossing James Bond film of all time, earning over $1 billion worldwide. With five Academy Award nominations and two wins, the film follows James Bond (Daniel Craig) as he confronts the menacing Silva (Javier Bardem).

Conductor Abela said: “This performance is an extraordinary fusion of live music and cinema. Bringing Skyfall to life with a full orchestra amplifies the drama, suspense and emotional depth of every moment. With the music becoming a character in its own right, this promises to be an electrifying experience for everyone in attendance.”

There will be two performances in one day. The matinée performance at 2.30pm will be a more relaxed affair, where people can feel like they’re going on a normal cinema outing. However, the evening performance at 8.15pm will see the audience dressed to the nines in tuxedos and evening wear and will also include a pre-concert red carpet event with drinks, canapés and live music.Fewer than 900 seats are available per performance.

Tickets are on sale at showshappening.com, with special concessions available for students, seniors (60+) and people with disabilities.

Produced internationally by Film Concerts Live! in association with EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM), this event is being brought to Malta by Scrolls Productions, and is supported by VisitMalta.

For more details, visit www.scrollsproductions.com.