Hayley Bonnici speaks with DANIEL AZZOPARDI on the newly launched 2024-2025 Spazju Kreattiv programme.

As a creative hub in Malta, Spazju Kreattiv has cultivated a space where both established and emerging artists can thrive, says artistic director Daniel Azzopardi.

Having recently launched the hub’s programme for 2024-2025, Azzopardi says the programme seeks to balance innovation with tradition, engaging diverse communities and fostering both local and global partnerships.

“The result is a dynamic season of artistic projects aimed at fostering dialogue, creativity and inclusivity across a wide spectrum of topics,” he says.

The new Spazju Kreattiv season offers a diverse array of projects addressing topical issues from various perspectives while showcasing a wide spectrum of creative forms.

The 550-event programme will feature, among others, projects on subjects such as the climate crisis, forced displacement, addiction, emotional fulfilment, women’s reproductive rights, perceptions of beauty and social deprivation.

“These initiatives are developed by a collective of creatives who have researched and devised innovative multimedia approaches to tackle these important topics,” says Azzopardi.

“This spirit of innovation is further enhanced through new collaborations with individual creatives and organisations, complementing our existing partnerships.

The new Spazju Kreattiv programme will feature 550 events.

“It is of utmost importance to us that Spazju Kreattiv remains a welcoming space that encourages the respectful sharing of opinions and fosters a strong sense of community.”

Indeed, one of the key benefits of having such a multidisciplinary programme with hundreds of events is the ability to present a diverse range of perspectives.

The curated 72 projects have been carefully developed to offer a balanced outlook on sociopolitical realities within the Maltese islands, while also considering the broader context of the EuroMed region and beyond.

“This ensures that we remain at the forefront of social discourse, engaging in active and thought-provoking art endeavours that address topics of relevance to both local and international audiences,” emphasises the artistic director.

For more information, visit kreattivita.org.