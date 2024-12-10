St Edward’s College, one of the oldest independent schools in Malta, will transition to a fully co-educational model starting in September 2025.

Founded in 1929 as a boys' boarding school, St Edward's gradually evolved, introducing co-education at the nursery and International Baccalaureate (IB) levels.

"The decision to adopt a fully co-educational environment follows substantial discussions and research ensuring that the new environment meets the needs of modern families while upholding the school's core values," the college said.

The transition will be implemented gradually and incrementally starting from the KG2 cohort.

Headmaster Nollaig Mac an Bhaird expressed his enthusiasm for the transition “St Edward’s has always been about nurturing the talents of young people and preparing them for the challenges of the future. Moving to a full co-educational model will enrich our learning environment, allowing boys and girls to grow together, collaborate, and learn from one another in a supportive, dynamic community.” He added that the incremental approach would ensure a smooth transition for current and future students alike, maintaining stability and continuity across the school.

Government secondary schools started the transition to the co-educational model in 2015, as did several independent schools such as San Anton and St Martin's. The model was also adopted by several Church boys's schools in recent years. St Aloysius College introduced co-education in its Balzan primary school in 2018, with its secondary school in Birkirkara set to follow in September 2025. De La Salle and Stella Maris College are also adopting the model.