Malta’s leading bariatric surgeon and other experts will walk the public through the benefits of weight loss surgery at an open day at St Thomas Hospital on Saturday, December 7.

The open day is an opportunity to explore the transformative benefits of bariatric surgery and is open to anyone looking for a proven path toward sustainable weight loss and a healthier future.

St Thomas Hospital is also offering an exclusive discount on bariatric surgery bookings made during the open day.

Attendees can secure a reduced price of €5495, down from the regular €5995, for procedures booked on the day.

What to expect?

At 1pm, surgeon Ben Axisa will host an in-depth session detailing the science, safety, and life-enhancing results of the suite of procedures offered at the Qormi-based hospital.

In addition to this informative session, attendees can meet St Thomas Hospital’s dedicated consultants and medical team.

These experts will be on hand to provide personalised advice and answer questions about how bariatric surgery could fit into your health journey.

Ready for change? Take the first step

Are you tired of feeling uncomfortable in your skin? Have endless diets and exercise plans left you frustrated and hopeless? If so, this event is your chance to take control of your health and regain confidence in yourself.

St Thomas Hospital’s bariatric surgery programmes have helped hundreds of individuals shed excess weight and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Attendees will also hear real-life success stories from patients who have transformed their lives through weight loss surgery.

Their inspiring journeys are a testament to the expertise and care provided at St Thomas Hospital, which has set the gold standard for bariatric care in Malta.

Gold standard bariatric procedures

St Thomas Hospital’s bariatric surgery programmes focus on delivering proven, safe, and effective treatments tailored to your needs.

Sleeve Gastrectomy: This minimally invasive procedure reduces the size of your stomach, helping to limit food intake and promote long-term weight loss. Sleeve gastrectomy is widely regarded as the gold standard in weight loss surgery due to its effectiveness and relatively quick recovery time.

Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass: A highly effective option for patients seeking substantial weight loss, this procedure involves creating a smaller stomach pouch and rerouting a portion of the small intestine. It limits calorie absorption and helps manage obesity-related conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Adjustable Gastric Banding: Ideal for those looking for a reversible option, this procedure involves placing an adjustable band around the upper portion of the stomach to control portion sizes and reduce hunger.

Beyond surgery: Expert support and guidance

Successful weight loss is about more than just surgery - it’s about having the right tools and support to maintain a healthier lifestyle. That’s why our dedicated team of experts works closely with patients before, during, and after surgery. Our services include:

Nutritional Guidance: Personalized dietary plans from our expert dietitian ensure you develop healthy habits that support long-term weight management.

Medical Assessments: Thorough evaluations and ongoing monitoring by our medical team ensure your safety and optimize your results.

Post-Surgery Support: From recovery advice to emotional and psychological support, we’re here every step of the way to guide you on your transformative journey.

Why choose St Thomas Hospital?

St Thomas Hospital has built a reputation as a leader in bariatric care in Malta, thanks to its vast experience and unwavering commitment to patient safety and support.

From the initial consultation to post-surgery care, the hospital’s expert team ensures a personalized and empowering journey tailored to each patient’s unique needs and goals.

Whether you’re considering a sleeve gastrectomy or exploring other surgical options, you can trust St. Thomas Hospital to provide exceptional care in a supportive environment.

How to register

Don’t let this opportunity slip by. Take the first step toward a healthier, happier life by reserving your spot today.