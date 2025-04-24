This year’s State of the Nation conference will focus on education, the Office of the President said on Thursday.

The annual event, now in its fifth edition, will be held on June 6 at Verdala Palace. It will be led by consultant Lou Bondi and statistician Vincent Marmara under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

It will see participants discuss all forms of education – from kindergarten to tertiary and lifelong learning – and how the education people receive at home relates to that taught in schools, as well as the impacts of technology and social media on teaching.

Lou Bondi speaking at the launch. Photo: DOI/Alan Saliba

As with previous editions, the conference will also reveal findings of a research survey conducted by Marmara that is intended to read the pulse of the nation.

President Spiteri Debono said it was essential for policymakers to better understand how technology and the rise of artificial intelligence is impacting socialisation processes.

Bondi said society was undergoing seismic shifts that were changing people’s sense of self.

“We need to ensure that what we are does not start defining who we are,” he said.

Marmara said he hoped the poll that would be unveiled at the event would further clarify how citizens see themselves and what shapes their thoughts and opinions.

Members of the public interested in attending the conference can email stattannazzjon@gov.mt. Registration is free of charge.