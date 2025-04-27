As health and wellness trends continue to evolve, a new health-focused drink is on the rise – collagen water, which combines the hydrating properties of water with the benefits of collagen.

FYX Collagen Water contains 2500mg of hydrolysed marine collagen. Collagen is a key protein in our bodies. However, as one ages, one loses the ability to produce collagen naturally.

Research indicates that regular consumption of collagen can lead to improved skin hydration, decreased wrinkles and enhanced joint comfort.

FYX Collagen Water is packed with nutrients and comes in two flavours, with 23 calories per bottle.

“We here at Holland & Barrett Malta have listened to the demand of our clients, and followed the rising trend of collagen in the health and wellness industry, to offer a grab-and-go option for those who want to stay, young, active and full of energy,” a representative said.