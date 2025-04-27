The Responsible Gaming Foundation (RGF) continues to pursue its mission of promoting a culture of sustainable and safe gambling practices in Malta. A key element in this ongoing effort is the specialised training it offers to professionals across sectors that are directly or indirectly involved in addressing gambling-related issues.

Most recently, the foundation held training sessions on March 26 and 28, targeting employees from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and National Lottery, as well as professionals from Sedqa and Appoġġ – both key national entities working in the field of addiction and social support.

The sessions were led by Maris Catania, a highly respected expert in responsible gambling and the identification of problematic behaviours linked to gambling. With years of academic and practical experience, Catania provided participants with valuable insights, evidence-based practices and useful tools that can be applied in real-life scenarios to mitigate the risks associated with gambling addiction.

The foundation is pivotal within Malta’s social framework in terms of gambling activities. As an organisation committed to prevention, education and support, the foundation ensures that gambling occurs in a conscious, informed and responsible manner. Its training is designed to empower professionals with the skills necessary to recognise early warning signs of risky behaviour and provide appropriate, timely support to needy individuals.

One of the most encouraging aspects of this initiative was the active participation of major stakeholders such as the MGA, the National Lottery, Sedqa and Appoġġ. This demonstrates a unified and profound commitment to tackling the challenges posed by excessive or problematic gambling behaviour.

The MGA, as the regulatory authority overseeing the gaming industry in Malta, is responsible for safeguarding the interests of both operators and consumers. Ensuring its employees are well trained in responsible gambling reinforces its credibility and public trust in its oversight role.

Responsible gambling is not an optional add-on but an integral part of a modern, sustainable and credible gambling ecosystem

On the other hand, Sedqa and Appoġġ are instrumental in providing mental health and social support services across Malta. Their involvement in the training illustrates the interdisciplinary nature of the issue − gambling addiction is not solely a regulatory concern but one that affects personal health, family stability, workplace performance and broader societal well-being.

The training fostered a multidisciplinary understanding of gambling harm. Participants were given a clearer picture of the complex ripple effects that gambling problems can create − not only for the individual affected but also for their families, communities and employers. This comprehensive understanding is vital in ensuring that all entities involved can respond ethically, informally and effectively, using a shared language and consistent approach across their respective roles. Importantly, this initiative did more than build individual skills. It also helped strengthen collaboration between regulatory, therapeutic and social sectors. By bringing these diverse professionals together, the foundation is nurturing a culture of cooperation essential for building long-term prevention strategies and effective response mechanisms.

Responsible gambling training is a fundamental pillar in enhancing professional competencies. Still, it fosters a culture of awareness, accountability and resilience within and beyond the industry. It sends a message that Malta’s gaming sector is both profit-driven and socially responsible − committed to safeguarding public health and upholding ethical standards.

In the long run, training like this boosts public confidence in the industry and the systems designed to regulate and support it. It also reinforces the idea that responsible gambling is not an optional add-on but an integral part of a modern, sustainable and credible gambling ecosystem.

Finally, such initiatives reflect the enduring value and forward-thinking vision of the Responsible Gaming Foundation − a vision that prioritises mental health, community well-being and ethical practice. As a cornerstone of the sector, the foundation continues to demonstrate that education and collaboration remain the most effective tools for addressing the challenges of gambling in today’s society.

For more information, visit www.rgf.org.mt.

Kayne Said is communications manager, Responsible Gaming Foundation (e-mail: kaynesaid@rgf.org.mt).