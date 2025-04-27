Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) has just launched an Investment Funds Campaign, providing customers with unique investment opportunities to diversify and grow their portfolios.

Throughout this campaign, running until June 30, BOV is offering access to global markets through a 50 per cent discount off the initial fees for the BOV Investment Funds, specifically the three funds: BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund, BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund and BOV Growth Portfolio Fund.

These three distinct investment propositions provide potential investors with the opportunity to be smart with their money, aligning with their objectives and risk profile, depending on the stage of their financial lifecycle.

The suite of funds includes growth-oriented, balanced and conservative investment strategies. The main distinction between the BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund, BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund and the BOV Growth Portfolio Fund lies in the level of risk each fund carries, and the potential rewards associated with them. The BOV Growth Portfolio Fund is aimed at those investors with a higher tolerance for risk. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio with a medium to high-risk investment strategy.

The BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund is targeted at those investors who are seeking a combination of capital growth and income. It aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio with a medium risk investment strategy.

The BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund has a more conservative strategy, aimed at those investors who have a very low risk tolerance and primarily targets income generation. This fund provides a combination of income and long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio with a low to medium risk investment strategy.

The BOV Investment Funds invest globally across various regions, markets and asset classes. The allocations to different asset classes change throughout the life of the three funds, depending on the views of the manager at the time. As opportunities in investment markets shift, the investment manager will adjust exposures to different asset classes to benefit from these opportunities.

Anyone interested in taking up one of the BOV Investment Funds can schedule an appointment by filling the form on https://bov.jotform.com/241223970530954?utm_source=PR.

Further details can be obtained at www.bov.com or by calling 2131 2020.