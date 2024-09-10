Stephen Vella has been appointed the new principal and CEO of the Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology (MCAST), the college announced on Tuesday.

Presently holding a deputy principal role, MCAST said that Vella was selected following a call for applications in June. They said that he brings with him over two decades of experience in vocational education and a strong track record of leadership within the college.

He was educated at Savio College and Stella Maris College and read for degrees at the University of Malta and Falkirk College of Arts in Scotland. He also holds an MBA from the Henley School of Management.

Vella started teaching graphic design and photography at the Salvatore Dimech School for Craftsmen in 1993 and he was appointed deputy director of the institute in 2003.

He has held several roles at MCAST throughout the years, being appointed Director of the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts in 2008, Head of the Technical College in 2015, General Manager at MCAST Gateway to Industry in 2017 and Deputy Principal for Business Development and Communications in 2021.

Vella replaces Joachim James Calleja, whose removal from the post made headlines when he was told that his contract would not be renewed.

Calleja had previously complained to the Ombudsman’s Office claiming his dismissal was unlawful and politically motivated.

Commissioner for Education Chief Justice Emeritus Vincent De Gaetano, concluded that the circumstances of the case showed that Calleja’s dismissal was “both unreasonable and unjust.”