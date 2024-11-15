Four organisations will on Saturday protest the US' support of Israel during the war in Gaza.

The solidarity vigil, by Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, The Watermelon Warriors and Youth for Palestine, will start at 2pm outside the US Embassy in Ta' Qali.

The organisers said in a statement that "despite the ongoing genocide", the US continued to supply arms to Israel and "shield it with political and economic support, thus allowing it to continue its genocide undisturbed".

They noted that the current "catastrophic situation" in Gaza, Lebanon and the Middle East was not inevitable.

"The failure to prevent this catastrophe is a horrifying failure of global and western diplomacy and will go down in history as one of humanity's most shameful chapters since the Second World War. Further deterioration may still be avoided."

On Saturday, the activists plan on making it "loud and clear" that the US must be held accountable for "its complicity in the Gaza genocide".

Attendees are being urged to wear black.

The four organisations' message to the US government and its people:

Recall the letter sent on October 13 by the US government, exhorting the government of Israel to take concrete measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza over the following 30 days, or face a reduction in the military support being funded by the United States taxpayer;

Recall the succession of warnings by the UN rapporteur, international bodies and the US government of the possibility that war crimes were being committed by Israel in Gaza;

Note with deepest concern that the humanitarian situation has continued to deteriorate further, most critically in northern Gaza;

Note that the deadline of November 12, set by the US government, has come and gone, however, the concerns that were raised repeatedly by the US government have not yet been translated into meaningful action;

Urge concrete steps to stop facilitating, enabling, and further aggravating the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe through the supply of weapons and military hardware to the region.

