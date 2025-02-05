The online gambling industry is booming, surging to a staggering $305.8 billion in 2024. But for all its growth, the tech that supports it hasn’t kept pace with the game. In fact, despite iGaming financial arms having to handle high-volume revenues, business across multiple heavily regulated markets, and complex reporting requirements, many companies are left relying on generic tools that don’t quite fit the bill.

Recognising this glaring gap, Malta-based cloud solutions specialist Scope Solutions has doubled down on its efforts to tackle pain points faced by iGaming operators and their financial teams. As part of this commitment, Scope recently welcomed Ariane Galea Salomone to the team. Ariane, an ACCA-qualified accountant, brings over a decade of direct iGaming experience, where she has held senior finance roles with leading brands both in Malta and the UK, and overseen everything from financial strategy and reporting to M&As, compliance and regulation, and more.

“Having looked into countless solutions to improve financial processes in my previous roles, I understand how frustrating it can be when you have very specific technical questions that a typical tech salesperson can’t answer,” explains Ariane. “I want iGaming professionals to know that I speak their language. So, if you're facing challenges, chances are I’ve encountered similar issues. Now, with the range of tools we have at Scope, I can guide you towards a tailored solution that will significantly improve the efficiency of your financial operations.”

The iGaming industry is notoriously fast-paced and ever-evolving, with operators constantly navigating new licences and regulatory landscapes across multiple jurisdictions. In this environment where even the smallest error can have major consequences, accurately streamlining and automating financial processes has never been more critical. While many tools on the market promise to solve these challenges, the reality is often that they either don’t get the unique needs of iGaming businesses or end up overloaded with functionality that they become more of a hindrance than a help.

Ariane explains that Scope’s approach is unique because they draw from the team’s extensive experience working for some of the industry’s leading iGaming companies to simplify complex processes and identify inefficiencies. “When we work with clients, we dig deep into their existing systems to see if they’re truly necessary or just there by default,” she says. “We then explore alternative apps and solutions that might better fit their needs, with the goal of making everything run more smoothly.”

Offering end-to-end support, Scope’s cloud-backed solutions can streamline everything from invoice approval and processing to accounting and management reporting. This comprehensive approach also offers customisation capabilities, whether it’s taking into account specific cash flow models or tailored investor reporting, designed to meet each operator’s unique needs. What’s more, by automating time-consuming tasks, financial teams are free to focus on strategic decision-making and provide a more human approach to analysis and financial reporting that adds more value to the business.

Scope’s offerings go beyond just implementing software off the shelf. “Anyone can go online and order software,” Ariane points out. “But what we offer at Scope is far more valuable. We’ve researched and mastered a wide range of industry-leading tools that many operators might not even know exist. We then design the right app stack for each client and integrate it seamlessly into their operations to meet their specific needs.”

This means that rather than relying on multiple applications and software, Scope ensures clients get the best of a suite of tools, all integrated into a single, user-friendly system - beautifully designed to boot. Ariane adds that Scope also prioritises scalability. This means if an operator has certain long-term goals in mind, they can make sure the tech infrastructure is already in place, ready to grow with those needs, without being forced to overhaul entire systems a few years down the line.

“When I worked in the iGaming industry, I saw firsthand how Scope can transform clunky, outdated systems into something much more intuitive and efficient,” Ariane says. “If you’re intrigued by the possibilities, it all starts with a conversation. I look forward to supporting gaming companies, affiliates, payment providers and anyone who wants to transform their tech with innovative software solutions. Reach out to me directly or contact the team at hello@scope.mt, and we can arrange a free consultation to explore how Scope’s approach can level up your iGaming systems.”