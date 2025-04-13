A health career fair to attract students to healthcare services was held at Sir Arturo Mercieca primary school, Gozo. Students, who, together with their parents, attended the fair in great numbers, had the opportunity to discuss health services directly with people representing 23 professions.

As a result of an increase in the population and the fact that people are enjoying a longer life, the demand for health services is constantly increasing. There are currently about 1,000 vacancies in various professions.

A profession in healthcare is not just a job but a career which offers the added value of being of service and assisting those who are most vulnerable.

The fair was an opportunity to discover the diverse professions in the health sector. Whether students are interested in becoming a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, pharmacist, or any other healthcare professional, the fair has given them valuable insight into the exciting world of healthcare.

Students met experts, asked questions and gathered all the information they needed to guide them in choosing their career.