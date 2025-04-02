The Gozo Visual and Performing Arts school in Xewkija is holding its annual art exhibition, titled Unveiled. The inauguration of the exhibition, a bold showcase of creativity and talent, kicked off with Fusion des Couleurs, composed by Michael Pirotta and performed by the Gozo VPA school ensemble, followed by short addresses by the head of school Vince Caruana and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Featuring works by some 400 students, Unveiled presents a diverse range of paintings, sculptures, drawings, print-making, mixed media, pyrography, installations and digital art.

The exhibition is open until April 12, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm; Saturday: 8.30am to 11.30am. On Sundays and public holidays the exhibition is closed.