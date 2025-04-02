The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by experts on how the government's plans to offer money in exchange for motorists giving up their car licence could mean a maximum of 2,500 fewer drivers on the road this year.

Separately, the newspaper reports that a nurse told a court on Tuesday she could not understand why a colleague had stabbed her, but she was ready to forgive him as they were friends.

The Malta Independent and MaltaToday lead with news that, according to testimony in court by assistant police commissioner Keith Arnaud, Yorgen Fenech claimed Keith Schembri had promised him a presidential pardon.

The Independent also reports that Żurrieq farmers have called on the Lands Authority to withdraw consent for development.

MaltaToday, meanwhile, reports there are a total of 76 petrol stations across Malta and Gozo.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Commissioner Glenn Micallef that the defence sector could create economic opportunities.

It separately refers to a PN statement on how a Nationalist government would safeguard the right of Maltese and Gozitans to feel safe at home.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who on Tuesday told parliament that more than two-thirds of the PL's manifesto had been implemented.

The newspaper also reports that a man pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis in Nadur.