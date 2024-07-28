The June-July edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex (no 1,059) was recently published.

The magazine’s summer edition offers an interesting interview with four Gozitan women footballers, pictured on the front cover, who form part of the national team – a great honour for such a small island and evidence of its female potential.

The featured book review is of a new child-friendly guide of the Citadel. There is also a report about the synod of parish priests that was held recently in Rome.

Among the Gozitan issues raised in recent parliamentary questions, the saga concerning restaurant tables occupying St George’s Square features prominently.

In his column, Anton Tabone once again stresses the importance that the tragic 1551 sacking of Gozo is given due recognition on a national level.

An important anniversary marked is that of the 100th year since the death of Fr Ġużepp Diacono, a multi-talented Gozitan priest who, among others things, designed many churches and founded the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

