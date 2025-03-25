A court heard on Tuesday how a “trustworthy” source tipped off the police about a possible drug deal back in 2008, leading to the subsequent arrest of three suspects.

Details were given by Superintendent Johan Fenech during the trial by jury of three men allegedly involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Rio Micallef from Marsa, David Tabone from Naxxar, and Darren James Vella from Birkirkara stand accused of multiple counts of drug trafficking. They are pleading not guilty.

Fenech, who at the time was an inspector at the Drug Squad, testified that sometime in August 2008 the police received reliable information from a “trustworthy” source that David Tabone known as “iż-Żambi” who had a white Toyota Passat, was trafficking ecstasy in “huge” amounts.

The source also provided the police with Tabone’s mobile number.

Tabone was placed under police surveillance.

A breakthrough came on 15 September 2008 when Tabone was spotted driving through Valley Road, Birkirkara. He stopped to pick up Vella and they drove off to Old Church Street.

Tabone double parked his car and the pair got out and walked towards a Volkswagen Golf, from which Rio Micallef emerged. The trio started talking, with Fenech recalling that police suspected that they were going to deal drugs there and then on the road.

The officers moved in.

Sensing the police presence, Micallef crouched behind the van before trying to flee the scene. Micallef was arrested some further meters down the road, Tabone was arrested as he walked back to his car while Vella was stopped some meters away.

During a search, the police found Tabone in possession of a black bag containing €9,300 in cash and a set of electronic weighing scales bearing drug traces. The police found €395 in cash in Micallef’s car.

The officers retrieved a plastic bag from between a van and the pavement where Micallef had been standing while speaking to Vella and Tabone. There were two other smaller plastic bags containing white pills

Officers also found a small key which they linked to a garage in the area. However, they found nothing illegal inside.

The men were taken to the police headquarters where they were interrogated.

Fenech explained that on their phones the trio had exchanged SMSs in which they were speaking in code about drug deals. “

We managed to piece the puzzle together,” Fenech recalled.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding the trial. Lawyers Kevin Valletta, Godwin Cini and Danica Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared for David Tabone. Lawyers José Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera are assisting Rio Micallef. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb assisted Darren James Vella on Tuesday as lawyer Michael Sciriha could not be present.