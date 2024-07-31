Bank of Valletta’s dedication to the well-being of the people of Malta goes beyond providing top-quality financial services to customers, extending to a comprehensive community reach-out programme that offers tangible support in various aspects of community life.

Community engagement and corporate philanthropy have been a top priority for the bank throughout its 50-year history, a commitment that was consolidated back in 2005 with the establishment of the BOV Community Programme.

Back then, the bank pledged to invest the sum of 250,000 Maltese Liri (almost €600,000) back into the community in which it operates, with the total CSR investment over the past 10 years surpassing the €14 million mark.

Through this programme, the bank invested heavily in areas such as art and culture, the environment, cultural heritage, philanthropy, sports, education, and business. Here are some ways in which the bank actively contributed, or is contributing, to the local community.

Improving quality of life, ensuring adequate levels of health, and supporting vulnerable members of society has been a top priority for the bank. This was achieved through the support of various organisations such as the Malta Community Chest Fund, Caritas, Hospice Malta, and Puttinu Cares, among many others.

The L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign is one of the bank’s many success stories, an unmissable annual event that has been raising awareness among children and providing much-needed financial help to the vulnerable for over 20 years.

Voluntary Day Initiative by BOV employees - tree planting.

Approaching education holistically, boosting local financial literacy and helping others to achieve their full potential through learning and development has been a key element of the community programme.

The bank has helped individuals from an early age to appreciate the importance of education and also promoted excellence in further studies through prestigious awards given to high-flying students in collaboration with the University of Malta.

Protecting Maltese cultural and artistic heritage has also been high on our agenda, as we have helped to preserve and promote various treasured works of historic and contemporary importance. BOV collaborates with the likes of Heritage Malta, Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, Din l-Art Ħelwa and Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti to support the preservation of our heritage.

Prestigious works, such as the miraculous Crucifix at Ta’ Ġieżu in Valletta, Mattia Preti’s Frescoes at the church of St Catherine of Italy, and Grandmaster Alof De Wignacourt’s gilded suit of armour are just a few of the treasures that have benefited from the bank’s support. The restoration projects supported by the Bank ensure that such treasures can be restored to their original glory and enjoyed by future generations.

The local arts and culture scene also receives support from the Bank, with BOV today synonymous with the major operas produced locally. One cannot but also mention the BOV Retrospective Exhibitions, an event that boasts 28 editions that have showcased the life and art of Malta’s most prominent artists.

Bank of Valletta is today firmly established as the major supporter of local sports, supporting various major and less popular sports disciplines across Malta and Gozo. Over the years this has mirrored the Bank’s firm belief in the value of physical and mental health, and the benefits of sports for its direct participants as well as the people who assist in the background.

Safeguarding the environment is crucial for our collective well-being. Pollution, climate change, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources pose significant threats to human health, livelihoods, and ecosystems. These challenges disproportionately undermine long-term economic resilience.

BOV’s long-term support of Dinja Waħda, Birdlife Malta’s Educational arm has been cultivating awareness about the environment in schoolchildren for over a decade. A project in collaboration with Nature Trust has saved Malta’s national fish, the killifish (bużaqq) from extinction.

As part of its 50th anniversary activities, the bank has launched the Rebbiegħa Project – an open call for proposals for environmental projects that directly impact various aspects of the environment – with some of these projects expected to commence their implementation in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Bank of Valletta introduced a new initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and social responsibility among its employees. All bank employees are granted one additional day off annually, specifically designated for voluntary service in support of the green stakeholder or the social sphere.

Since its launch, the initiative was welcomed by many employees from all areas of the bank, who accepted the invitation to give a much-needed helping hand to various NGOs focusing on the environment, animal welfare and children in need.

For a bank with a legacy spanning half a century, corporate social responsibility is at the core of its very being. Through this programme, the bank ensures it plays an active role in the communities in which it operates, making a difference in different aspects of the Maltese environment and culture, so as to strengthen and promote our communities in different ways.

This article was first published in the BOV 50th Anniversary magazine.