Back from CHOGM 2024 in Samoa, I quickly turned my focus to government business, starting with the 2025 Budget. However, the honour of representing Malta on such a prominent global stage still resonates. The warm hospitality and vibrant discussions in Samoa underscored the Commonwealth’s unique role in uniting diverse nations – from major economies to smaller states.

At CHOGM, Malta’s position within the Commonwealth was recognised once more, underscoring our role as a vital bridge to the EU, particularly for the 33 small island states, 25 of which are classified as Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Many SIDS view Malta as a success story and a crucial link to Europe, a sentiment I encountered repeatedly in my conversations.

During my interventions and meetings, I highlighted the need to harness the transformative potential of digitalisation and artificial intelligence for sustainable development, stressing the importance of fostering ethical and inclusive growth to navigate the challenges and opportunities these technologies present.

Together with those present, we welcomed the increase in intra-Commonwealth trade, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and $2 trillion by 2030. Intra-Commonwealth investment has tripled over the past eight years. We underscored the urgent need to reform the global financial architecture, highlighting the Bridgetown Initiative, which seeks to improve financing for countries facing the brunt of the climate crisis. While wealthy countries borrow at interest rates of one per cent to four per cent, poorer nations face rates around 14 per cent.

Malta’s climate vulnerability and resilience index initiative, developed in collaboration with the Institute for Small Island States at the University of Malta and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), to address, among other issues, the Bridgetown appeal, received strong support from the SIDS. Our side event focused on SIDS and the index initiative emphasised human-centred resilience and resonated well with other countries.

Members were also united in thanking outgoing secretary general, Patricia Scotland for her contributions and welcoming the election of a new secretary general, Ghana’s foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

While in Samoa, I was also appointed chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) for a two-year term. Often called the Commonwealth’s ‘teeth’, CMAG upholds the principles of the Commonwealth Charter and can advance democracy, human rights, including the rights of women and girls, and peace, ensuring these values are upheld in member states.

I am committed to these responsibilities and the well-being of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable members.

While every nation faces unique challenges, resilience and shared experiences strengthen our capacity to support one another and promote the values necessary for socio-economic prosperity.

The United Kingdom remains a crucial country for the Commonwealth family, not least as the head of the Commonwealth family is King Charles III. 2024 has been a special year for the historic Malta-UK relationship, coinciding with CHOGM in Samoa. Marking Malta’s 60th anniversary of independence, the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Malta in early October underscored the depth of our enduring ties.

At CHOGM, presided over by King Charles III, His Majesty fondly recalled his personal connection to Malta and acknowledged our nation’s steadfast role within the Commonwealth. The Malta-UK relationship remains a cornerstone of our foreign policy, rooted in shared history, mutual respect and collaboration.

Today, strong people-to-people ties support our relationship beyond government, creating a dynamic bond that enriches both nations. Maltese and British citizens engage annually through business, education, healthcare and tourism, strengthening a relationship key to Malta’s growth and international engagement. British investment has fuelled Malta’s economic development, while partnerships in trade, healthcare and security flourish, deepening our ties.

On the diplomatic front, Malta and the UK share common ground on global priorities. Together, we support Ukraine, advocate for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon and work to prevent further regional escalation. We also collaborate on pressing global challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity and human trafficking – issues impacting millions globally.

Malta’s cooperation with the UK on foreign policy has been invaluable, particularly with the UK’s support as Malta chairs the OSCE and prepares for the OSCE Ministerial Council in December. Together at the UNSC, we have effectively addressed humanitarian crises from Gaza to Sudan, demonstrating the strength and depth of the Malta-UK relationship.

As deputy prime minister, I am deeply committed to nurturing this relationship. Honouring our shared history and values, we look forward to a secure, prosperous future built on trust and mutual support. The Malta-UK relationship stands as a testament to what can be achieved when two nations work together with a shared vision, and I am dedicated to ensuring this bond continues to flourish in the years to come.

Ian Borg is deputy prime minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and the Chair-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).