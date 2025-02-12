Sustainability LIVE is the world’s No. 1 sustainability event focused on exploring innovative strategies, providing actionable insights and driving meaningful change.

This year, Sustainability LIVE is headed to Malta for a dedicated ESG and sustainability strategy event. Offering a unique one-day in-person conference and exhibition, Sustainability LIVE: Malta will gather Malta’s leading executives, innovators and influencers to delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues.

AWS tospeak at Sustainability LIVE: Malta

Sustainability LIVE: Malta is excited to welcome Tobias Kederer as its latest speaker.

Kederer leads the EMEA Sustainability and Migration Practice for Professional Services at AWS.

Not only does his team of experts work alongside enterprise customers to migrate to the cloud and leverage cloud capabilities to innovate but they also accelerate the sustainability transformation of AWS customers through the use of AI, ML and data analytics.

At Sustainability LIVE: Malta, Kederer will deliver an engaging keynote presentation that will explore accelerating sustainability & decarbonisation through the AWS Cloud.

The themes

With a jam-packed event full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies and more.

Sustainability strategies Developing and implementing sustainability strategies is essential for companies to manage resources effectively, reduce risks, enhance brand reputation and contribute positively to the planet. Organisations can ensure long-term resilience and growth by embedding sustainability into operations and decisions.

The future of ESG ESG factors play a critical role in shaping business strategy, improving operations and identifying risks. Embracing ESG enables companies to enhance performance, attract investors and strengthen their long-term viability in a rapidly changing market.

Net zero Reaching net zero emissions requires collective efforts from individuals, businesses and governments to significantly reduce GHG emissions. This involves adopting renewable energy, increasing efficiency and applying sustainable practices. Advances in green technology, renewable energy and finance provide actionable solutions for achieving carbon neutrality.

EU reporting EU reporting frameworks ensure businesses are transparent in their sustainability practices and meet regulatory standards. These measures encourage innovation, drive sustainability-focused growth and align businesses with the European Union’s ambitious environmental objectives.

AI in sustainability AI is transforming sustainability efforts. Organisations use AI tools to analyse data, predict outcomes and automate complex processes. This technology enhances efficiency, informs strategies and supports global environmental goals.

Discover the speaker line-up

Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY

David Xuereb, Chairman at Malta Council for Economic and Social Development

Gaia Arzilli, International Director at AWorld

Yasmin Schembri, Senior Consultant at AIS

Kenneth Farrugia, CEO at Bank Of Valletta

Antoine Fenech, Director at Deloitte

Marthese Portelli, CEO at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry

Carlo Alberto Pratesi, Professor at Roma Tre University and President at Eiis

Cressida Galea, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability at MeDirect Malta

Rachel Decelis, Associate Director of Environmental, Social & Governance at KPMG

Paddy Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co

Maria Cauchi Delia, CEO of the Malta Institute of Accountants

Stephanie Buhagiar Camilleri, Senior Technical Expert at Malta Financial Services Authority

Norbert Vella, Partner at PWC Malta

Kinga Warda Chief Officer of Policy & International Affairs at Malta Gaming Authority

Stefan Farrugia, CEO of Eunoia

Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/Modernisation (Professional Services) at AWS

Discover the panels

The future of Net Zero

This panel explores how achieving net zero creates a clear framework to reduce global carbon emissions and mitigate climate change. Organisations can drive innovation in circular economy practices, renewable energy and low-carbon technologies while fostering economic growth. Aligning industries with climate goals enhances resilience and meets evolving consumer and regulatory demands for sustainable practices.

EU Reporting: Driving sustainability

This panel examines how EU frameworks like the Taxonomy and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) shape corporate decision-making, resource allocation and accountability. These measures set transparency benchmarks, driving sustainability effectively.

Sustainability assurance

Sustainability assurance builds trust by verifying organisations meet ESG standards, ensuring transparency and accountability. It boosts stakeholder confidence, supports industry growth and accelerates social and environmental progress. This panel will discuss how assurance fosters credibility and advances sustainability reporting practices.

